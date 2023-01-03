Malawi delays school reopening due to deadly cholera outbreak

Malawi is delaying reopening schools in two of its largest cities, including capital Lilongwe, as it battles a Cholera outbreak. Primary and secondary schools will remain closed for two more weeks as health officials are trying to contain the spread of the disease. Lloyd M'bwana, country manager for Maravi Post unpacks how widespread the outbreak is. #Malawi #Cholera #WHO