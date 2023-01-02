WORLD
Do African leaders understand the power they have? | The InnerView
US President Joe Biden was on a charm offensive at the US-Africa Leaders Summit and said he was “all in” on Africa’s future. Amid competition from China, Russia and other powers, Biden made commitments towards trade and a pledge of $55 billion over the next three years. But Emira Woods of Africans Rising for Justice, Peace, and Dignity believes much more needs to be done to reverse the historical exploitation of the continent. And African leaders should know that world powers need them more than they think. She speaks to Imran Garda on The InnerView.
January 2, 2023
