January 1, 2023
Yemen's displaced running low on resources amid freezing winter
The war in Yemen has plunged the nation into a deep political crisis that analysts predict will take at least a decade to recover from. UN officials say more than 400-thousand civilians have been killed by the conflict. And those who have escaped death, are living in terrible conditions. And what is expected to be one of the coldest winter in decades only adds to the misery.
