Playback: Review of the Year 2022

Russia-Ukraine conflict, political re-organisation and global energy crisis has marked the year 2022. On February 24, Europe saw its the largest military attack since World World 2. Russian forces attacked Ukraine, beginning an era of energy crisis affecting most of Europe. For some countries public anger throughout the year gave way to social uprisings and challenged the established regimes. Iran saw massive anti-hijab demonstrations across the country after the death of Mahsa Amini. China saw its biggest show of civil disobedience since President Xi Jinping took power 10 years ago. Mass anti-government protests across the country criticized Beijing's "zero-COVID" policy of lock-downs. The year has been tense for UK's political sphere too. The UK had three different prime ministers between July and October and lost its longest-reigning queen, Queen Elizabeth II. The year has brought peace to long-lasting conflicts. After two years of conflict, Ethiopia's warring sides have agreed to peace. Some things remained the same though. Gun shootings has took lives in the US. Türkiye has been a rising actor in the foreign diplomacy with its Black Sea Grain Deal Initiative. The country is determined to protect its security. Ankara launched an military operation to The PKK/YPG terror groups. Operation Claw-Sword aimed at eliminating the terror hideouts in Northern Syria and Northern Iraq.