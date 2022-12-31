December 31, 2022
WHO urges China to share data on virus spread, vaccinations
The World Health Organization has urged China's health officials to share real-time information on the country's COVID-19 surge as the nation prepares to completely open its borders. The UK has joined several countries bringing back travel restrictions on arrivals from China, citing a lack of data. China is no longer mass testing or reporting, as case numbers explode.
