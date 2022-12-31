December 31, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
House Democrats release former US president Trump's tax filings
After a long court battle, Democratic lawmakers have released the tax returns of former US president and current candidate Donald Trump. The filings raise questions about how much Trump paid in taxes during his time in office and whether his foreign business interests might have influenced his decisions. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has a look.
House Democrats release former US president Trump's tax filings
Explore