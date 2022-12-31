December 31, 2022
Nigerian agriculture in 2022 | A year in review
December is when Nigerian farmers harvest their crops and prepare for the new planting season. But this year, the country's worst floods in a decade have killed more than 600 people, left millions homeless and washed away swathes of farmland. And farmers who survived say they're still waiting for government help. Timothy Obiezu has more from Nigeria's agricultural heartland, Benue State.
