December 30, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin, Xi hold phone call, discuss military cooperation
China and Russia say they're working to deepen both economic and military cooperation between the two countries. Presidents‚ Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held a virtual meeting, during which the Russian leader said he was expecting his Chinese counterpart to visit Moscow next year. The talks came as Russia launched another wave of drone attacks on Ukraine. Sarah Morice reports.
Putin, Xi hold phone call, discuss military cooperation
Explore