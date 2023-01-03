Moscow says Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russian troops in Makiivka

Russia says dozens of its soldiers have been killed in a Ukrainian attack in the town of Makiivka in occupied Donetsk. The strikes on New Year's Eve targeted barracks for Russian-recruits, which were reportedly next to an ammunitions depot. Former US Army Europe Commander Ben Hodges explains why the Kremlin decided to release this information that is causing anger in Russia. #Ukraine #Russiantroops #Makiivka