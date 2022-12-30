December 30, 2022
Kiev governor says drone attacks under way in the capital
A wave of Russian drone attacks have struck the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. On Thursday, several people were killed when Russia unleashed its biggest missile barrage in weeks. 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst talks about the latest in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. #Kievattacks #Russia #Ukraine
