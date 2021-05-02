WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunman killed after shooting at casino in Wisconsin
Police say the shooting appeared to be a"targeted event not a random shooting", and the intended target was an employee who was not there at the time but the gunman decided to shoot some of their friends or acquaintances.
Gunman killed after shooting at casino in Wisconsin
The Oneida Casino lights glow in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, near Green Bay, Wisconsin. / AP
May 2, 2021

A gunman has killed two people and seriously wounded another at a casino in the northern US state of Wisconsin before being shot dead by police.

Police said they first received a call at 7:28 pm about a shooting at a restaurant at the Oneida Casino/Radisson Hotel and Conference Center complex near Green Bay, which is operated by the Oneida Nation.

"The suspect is deceased, the police have shot the suspect so there's no threat to the public," Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's office told reporters after midnight.

Pawlak said it appeared to be a "targeted event not a random shooting."

The intended target was an employee who was not there at the time but the gunman decided to shoot some of their friends or acquaintances, he said.

The FBI were at the scene assisting with the investigation.

The seriously wounded victim was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us