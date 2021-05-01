BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Crypto firms in Turkey now come under anti-terror financing purview
A presidential decree makes “crypto asset service providers” in Turkey responsible for seeing their assets are not used illegally.
Crypto firms in Turkey now come under anti-terror financing purview
A picture shows cryptocurrency, Bitcoin in Ankara, Turkey on January 2, 2018. / AA
May 1, 2021

A presidential decree has added cryptocurrency exchanges to a list of firms covered by Turkey’s terror financing and money laundering.

The move came after a ban on using cryptocurrencies for making payments, which was introduced in response to claims that such transactions are too risky, took effect in Turkey on Friday.

The presidential decree makes "crypto asset service providers" responsible for seeing their assets are not used illegally. The decree immediately went into force with its publication in Turkey’s Official Gazette.

Turkish authorities last month launched fraud investigations into two cryptocurrency exchanges, Thodex and Vebitcoin.

READ MORE:Turkey arrests dozens in Thodex crypto exchange fraud

READ MORE: Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Thodex investigation 

Six suspects linked to the Thodex probe were jailed on Friday pending trial.

The investigation into Thodex, which handled daily trades of hundreds of millions of dollars, initially led to the arrests of 83 people after customers complained of not being able to access their funds. Interpol issued a detention warrant for the firm’s CEO on Turkey’s behalf.

Turks have been increasingly attracted by cryptocurrencies as protection against the decline of the lira and double-digit inflation.

READ MORE:Turkey bans crypto payments for buying goods, services

READ MORE: Why are cryptocurrencies booming in Turkey?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us