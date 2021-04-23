Turkey celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day under lockdown
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Children across the country dressed up and decorated their homes for virtual celebrations, while a few social-distanced ceremonies allowed some to spread the holiday joy.
Turkey celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day under lockdown / AA
April 23, 2021

Every year on April 23, schools, stadiums and streets in Turkey light up with celebrations as children sing, dance and read poetry to mark the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. 

Normally, it’s a day that many children await with excited anticipation, ready to show off their latest dance moves, shiniest shoes and memorised poetry for which they had diligently prepared in the weeks leading up to the celebrations. 

This year, like the last one, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the usual celebrations, but children in different cities are celebrating at home and participating in low-key official celebrations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
