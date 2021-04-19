WORLD
3 MIN READ
Czechs ask EU partners for solidarity amid diplomatic row with Russia
In a growing spat between Russia and Czech Republic, Moscow on Sunday announced the expulsion of 20 Czech diplomats a day after Prague’s “unprecedented” decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats identified as secret agents.
Czechs ask EU partners for solidarity amid diplomatic row with Russia
A view shows the embassy of the Czech Republic in Moscow, Russia, on April 18, 2021. / Reuters
April 19, 2021

The Czech Republic has said that Russia's eviction of 20 Czech embassy employees in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger than expected reaction and the government will consider further steps.

Acting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said he had asked fellow European Union foreign ministers for "an expression of solidarity" at a video-conference on Monday.

"I expect that also on the basis of this ... we will learn about more expressions of support and it will be up to member states if they add some concrete decisions."

READ MORE:Czech government expels 18 Russian diplomats over 2014 blast

2014 explosion

The central European country ordered the Russian diplomats out on Saturday, saying it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.

"The reaction (by Russia) is stronger than we had expected, it is more diplomats than the number of intelligence officers we expelled," Hamacek told a televised news conference.

"I will meet the prime minister and discuss whether and when it will be needed to take some further steps from the Czech side."

'Provocative and unfriendly'

The Kremlin on Monday called the Czech Republic's actions "provocative and unfriendly." 

The dispute is the biggest between the two countries since the end of decades of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.

The Czech government has said it has reasonable suspicion that two Russian intelligence agents accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind the ammunition depot explosion four years before that killed two people. 

READ MORE:Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats in tit-for-tat move

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us