Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet for first time in 11 years

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow for the first time in more than a decade. Russia's Defence Ministry has brokered talks, which are the first in a series of high-level negotiations. The intelligence chiefs of the three countries were also present. They discussed the Syrian war, the refugee crisis and efforts to fight all terror groups in Syria. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah unpacks what Ankara hopes to gain from these talks. #Türkiye #Syria #Russia