WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in air strike, militant ambush in northeastern Nigeria
Nine people killed, 23 others wounded in Yobe State in aerial strike carried out by Nigerian air force. In neighbouring Borno province, 16 government troops killed in militant ambush.
Dozens killed in air strike, militant ambush in northeastern Nigeria
Nigerian army is battling militant insurgents in several areas including northeastern Yobe State. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2021

Nine people have been killed and 23 others wounded in a village in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State that was hit by an air strike carried out by the Nigerian air force.

Seperately, militants in neighbouring Borno province killed at least 16 Nigerian troops in a deadly ambush. 

The deaths and injuries in Yobe State were announced by the state's emergency response agency on Thursday.

Nigeria is battling militant insurgents in the area. 

The air force said earlier it may have killed and wounded civilians while pursuing insurgents in Yobe and that it was investigating the incident.

Militants kill 16 Nigerian troops

At least 16 Nigerian soldiers and two anti-rebel militia were killed in an ambush by Daesh-allied fighters in northeastern Borno state, two military sources told AFP news agency.

Wednesday's attack was one of the deadliest by Islamic State West Africa Province (or ISWAP) this year on Nigeria's armed forces, who have been battling a grinding 12-year insurgency in the country's northeast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us