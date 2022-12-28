December 28, 2022
Kosovo closes main border crossing with Serbia amid tensions
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo are continuing to rise, with Pristina now closing its largest border crossing with Serbia. The move comes after Serbian protesters blocked roads leading to Kosovo. Armend Muja who is a Kosovo Member of Parliament discusses the latest escalations and whether the EU can play an active role to deescalate tensions. #Kosovo #Serbia #NATO
