Russia bans oil exports to nations participating in price cap

President Vladimir Putin has announced a ban on oil exports to countries imposing a price cap on Russian oil. That includes the EU, The G7 and Australia who set their price cap of 60 dollars per barrel on December 5th. Putin’s export ban comes into effect on February 1st and will last for 6 months. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister has repeated calls for a peace summit. Dmytro Kuleba said he hoped the summit would take place in February and be hosted by the UN but warned there would be no compromise on Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.