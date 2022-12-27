December 27, 2022
Will Ukraine and Russia resort to diplomacy to end the conflict
While leaders from Ukraine and Russia urge each other to end the conflict, heavy fighting is still underway with Moscow continuing to hit multiple targets across Ukrainian cities in the eleventh month of the conflict. Russia analyst Ivan Starodubtsev unpacks whether the two sides will finally resort to diplomacy. #Ukraine #Russia #NATO
