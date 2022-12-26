December 26, 2022
PKK terror group supporters turn Paris into battlefield
It was a violent Christmas weekend in one of France's central neighbourhoods where more than 30 police officers were injured by PKK terrorist supporters. The riots began after a shooting that killed three people on Friday. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah discusses why European leaders are not condemning the terrorist group for its activities across Europe. #Paris #PKKterror #Sweden
