December 25, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Drought, extreme temperatures severely affect wildlife in 2022
A year of drought and extreme temperatures has hit the animal kingdom hard, with wildlife perishing from the effects of development, lack of funding, and the climate crisis. Conservationists have been working to reverse some of the damage, with good news for the once near-extinct bison, monarch butterflies and the rhino, among others.
Drought, extreme temperatures severely affect wildlife in 2022
Explore