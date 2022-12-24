December 24, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
India begins random Covid-19 testing for international travellers
India has begun random Covid-19 testing for international travellers arriving at its airports. Earlier this week, the government urged the public to take precautions against the virus, including wearing face masks, and getting vaccinated. Officials are on high alert for a potential new variant that could spread from China. Sena Saylan reports. #india #covidtests #airports
India begins random Covid-19 testing for international travellers
Explore