December 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin says he didn’t want to prolong the war in Ukraine
Kremlin officials have repeated their willingness to pursue a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine but insist any deal must recognise what they call the new realities on the ground. They are thought to include the occupation of Crimea and parts of Ukraine illegally annexed to Russia, conditions that Ukraine says it will never accept. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.
Putin says he didn’t want to prolong the war in Ukraine
Explore