December 23, 2022
Is the Trump probe aimed at stopping him from running for president in 2024?
The US House committee probing the 6 January US Capitol riots has released its final report outlining its case that former US President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot. Ross Feingold, political risk analyst and former Asia chairperson of Republicans Abroad explains. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #USHouse
