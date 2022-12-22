Kremlin says US fighting 'indirect war' against Russia

Moscow says the support package announced by Joe Biden during Volodymyr Zelenskyy''s visit to Washington is evidence of an indirect proxy war with Russia, which proves neither Ukraine, nor the US want peace. Vladimir Putin has warned the provision of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has met another key ally on his way back from Washington. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Woods reports.