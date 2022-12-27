WORLD
Miroslav Lajcak: Kurti and Vucic Have To Make a Deal To Solve Kosovo Rift
Tensions flared once again in recent weeks after Serbs barricaded a series of roads in northern Kosovo, to protest the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer. Shots were fired from the barricades. Officials in Belgrade warned they were ready to send troops to the border with Kosovo if Serbs there were attacked. The violence and threats of escalation are nothing new. To get a sense of how tense things are, we interviewed Miroslav Lajcak, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue a couple of weeks ago at the TRT World Forum. He said it's impossible to talk about normalisation when crisis after crisis continues to break out. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 27, 2022
