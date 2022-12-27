WORLD
Was 2022 One of the Most Challenging Years for the Balkans?
This week, we analyse the biggest stories and events of the last 12 months and the impact they've had on people's lives. Now, just as economies in the Balkans were looking to rebound from COVID-19, they faced a combination of new challenges, from Russia's attack on Ukraine and rising energy prices, to the slowdown in global growth. In the first half of the year, the unemployment rate in several countries rose to record highs, as the region struggles to provide enough gas and electricity to last the winter. Governments in the region have also been impacted by a widening rift between long-standing Russian influence, EU engagement and a reinvigorated NATO. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 27, 2022
