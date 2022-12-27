December 27, 2022
Tensions soar in Northern Kosovo where most ethnic Serbs reside
Tensions in Kosovo have risen in recent months over several issues, amid international efforts to step-up mediation. On Monday, Serbia placed its troops on the border with Kosovo on a full state of combat readiness, ignoring NATO's calls to reduce tensions. Member of Kosovo Parliament Mimoza Kusari-Lila has more on Serbia-Kosovo tensions #Kosovo #Serbia #NATO
