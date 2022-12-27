South Korea's Yoon vows to advance launch of drone unit

South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol has called for a new military drone unit to better protect the country, after several unmanned aerial vehicles from North Korea penetrated its airspace. Colin Alexander from Nottingham Trent University unpacks whether Seoul was caught off guard by these drones from Pyongyang. #drones #Pyongyang #YoonSukyeol