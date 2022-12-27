December 27, 2022
Tensions soar in Northern Kosovo where most ethnic Serbs reside
Tensions in Kosovo have risen in recent months over several issues amid international efforts to step up mediation. On Monday Serbia placed its troops on the border with Kosovo on a full state of combat readiness, ignoring NATO's calls to reduce tensions. Astrit Istrefi, executive director of the Balkan Forum weighs in on the latest tensions. #Kosovo #Serbia #NATO
