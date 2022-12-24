'Bomb cyclone' hits parts of US, leaves 1.5M without electricity

At least 200 million people in the United States are under some form of winter weather advisory. The biggest winter storm in decades is affecting huge parts of the country, and beyond, with temperatures expected to drop to - 57 celsius in some areas. What's being called a bomb cyclone has hit large swathes of North America, from Canada down to the Gulf in the south. All modes of transport - planes, trains and automobiles have been affected. Thousands of flights have been cancelled and driving has been highly dangerous. At least 12 people have died in weather-related traffic accidents. In Ohio, at least four people have died in a 50-car pileup. One and half million people have lost power. Yunus Paksoy reports from Washington. #winterstorm #usa #bombcyclone