January 6 panel releases report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'

It's been described as a very American attempt at a coup. The US Congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol Hill riot has placed the blame on one man - then president Donald Trump. A year and a half of interviews with more than 1,000 people, including rioters, police, Trump family members, and those working in the administration, has ended with the committee accusing Trump of a 'multi-part conspiracy'. The 845 page final report also recommends barring Trump from holding any public office in the future.