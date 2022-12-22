Zelenskyy: Ukraine funding is good investment for the world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the US Congress that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight Russia is not charity, but an investment in global security. William Lawrence from the American University talks to TRT World about this trip and Zelenskyy’s message to the Congress. #Zelenskyy #Ukrainefunding #Russia