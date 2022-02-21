WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's Raisi hopes Qatar trip will boost relations with Gulf countries
Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Doha on Monday on the first visit by an Iranian president to Qatar in 11 years and as Gulf states closely watch indirect US-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.
Iran's Raisi hopes Qatar trip will boost relations with Gulf countries
Iran has faced gas shortages at home because of record high consumption particularly for winter household heating. / Reuters
February 21, 2022

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has said he hopes his trip to Qatar to attend a regional gas conference will boost political and trade relations with Gulf Arab countries.

"Iran is one of the founders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) because we are among the three most important gas producing and exporting countries," Raisi said on Monday before he left Tehran to attend the gas summit being held on Tuesday in Doha.

Raisi, on his third foreign trip since taking office, is due to meet with Qatar's emir, whose foreign minister has held talks in Washington and in Tehran in recent weeks on efforts to salvage the nuclear pact, which Washington had withdrawn from in 2018.

READ MORE:Iran lawmakers demand guarantees US won't leave restored nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have urged global powers involved in the nuclear talks to also address Iran's missiles programme and network of regional proxies.

Qatar has good ties with Iran, with which it shares a giant gas field.

Tehran supported Doha after Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies imposed a boycott on Qatar in mid-2017.

The Gulf row was resolved early last year and Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy conflicts with Iran, has been engaging directly with Tehran in a bid to contain tensions.

READ MORE: Understanding Qatar’s designation as a major non-NATO ally

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us