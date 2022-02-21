WORLD
Crew, civilian dead as fighter jet crashes in Iran's Tabriz
The military plane, F-5 fighter aircraft, smashed into a school that was closed due to pandemic.
Iran's airforce has mostly Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets that date back to the Soviet era, as well as some Chinese aircraft. / Reuters
February 21, 2022

An Iranian fighter jet has crashed in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew.

The head of the local Red Crescent organisation said the plane smashed into a school on Monday and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood.

Local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television that the school was closed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He identified the plane as a F-5 fighter aircraft and said it went down at around 0530GMT in the central Tabriz neighbourhood of Monajem.

An investigation is under way, the state broadcaster said.

The official news agency IRNA posted on its website video footage showing firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site.

Iran's airforce has mostly Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets that date back to the Soviet era, as well as some Chinese aircraft.

Some American F-4 and F-5 fighter jets dating back to before the 1979 Islamic revolution are also part of its air fleet.

