Political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina 'more worrying than ever'
EU's foreign policy chief Borrell appealed to the responsibility of the political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina "to prevent the country from breaking up".
Bosnia Serbs have been pushing for their own tax collection system, judiciary and armed forces. / AP
February 20, 2022

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he's deeply concerned about tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and has appealed to leaders there to avoid the breakup of the Balkan country.

“The situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is more worrying than ever. It was never easy, but now the centrifugal tendencies are really very worrying," Borrell said at an annual security conference in Munich on Sunday.

Borrell said he had been in contact with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik “to ask him to recall his duty to participate in the common institutions" of the country.

“I appeal to the responsibility of the political leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina to avoid the breakup of the country,” Borrell said.

“I can assure you that, in close contact with the United States, I and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken have issued a very serious warning. We will not accept the breakup and disintegration of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Borrell said.

Last month, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Dodik, who has for years been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia leave the rest of the country and unite with neighbouring Serbia.

'Corrupt activities'

Bosnia Serbs have been pushing for creating their own tax collection system, judiciary and even the armed forces which have been run centrally so far.

The US accused Dodik of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilise the region and undermine a US-brokered peace accord from more than 25 years ago.

The Dayton Peace Accord ended Bosnia’s war, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless in the worst carnage in Europe since World War II. 

The accord established two separate governing entities in Bosnia - one run by Bosnia’s Serbs and the other dominated by the country’s Bosniaks and Croats.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
