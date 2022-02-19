WORLD
Türkiye warns of racism as Germany honours Hanau terror attack victims
"If there is no effective fight against racism in Europe, xenophobia and anti-refugee sentiment will be the biggest problems threatening social peace", says Türkiye's presidential spokesperson.
"Europe cannot subject Muslims to discrimination and define itself as a libertarian", said Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye's presidential spokesperson. / AA
February 19, 2022

Germany has held a commemoration ceremony to mark the second anniversary of a racist terrorist attack in Hanau, which claimed the lives of nine people, including four Turks. 

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier, and Türkiye's Consul General in Frankfurt Erdem Tuncer attended the ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Faeser said she shares the grief of the families who lost their children in the racist attack. 

"Today, we mourn the loss of nine young people," she said, adding that despite the terrorist's intent to divide Hanau, the attack had served to further unite its residents.

"I will do everything I can to shed light on this dreadful event," she added.

For his part, Bouffier said that racism was cancer and must be fought.

READ MORE: German far-right taunts Hanau terror attack victims with Hitler graffiti

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also honurred the victims on Twitter.

"You were a part of our country," Scholz said in a video message, naming the victims one by one.

Noting that Germany "owes" the families of the victims "the answers to questions that are still unclear," he vowed that the federal government would "resolutely fight against racism and right-wing terrorism."

More commemoration events are scheduled to be held in the city during the day.

Ideology of racism

Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye's presidential spokesperson and senior adviser to the president, said in an interview on Saturday, "With the migration movement that led to the increase of the Muslim population in Europe, we are witnessing the repetition of the ideology of racism which has strong foundations in European history."

Kalin added, "If there is no effective fight against racism and hate crimes in Europe, then in the next decade xenophobia and anti-refugee sentiment will be the biggest problems threatening social peace."

"Europe cannot subject Muslims to discrimination and define itself as a libertarian", he said. 

"Islamic and Western societies must work on better understanding each other's needs." 

READ MORE:Hanau terror attack: Germany is still 'blind in the right eye'

German Authorities criticised

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years fueled by far-right parties, which have exploited fears about a refugee crisis.

Authorities are facing criticism, especially from the human rights organisations, for underestimating the far-right threat and not seriously investigating crimes committed by right-wing extremists.

On February 19, 2020, far-right extremist Tobias Rathjen attacked two cafes in the city of Hanau, killing nine young people and injuring five others. All the victims had migrant backgrounds.

The first commemoration event, which was limited to 80 guests due to Covid-19 measures, was held in the cemetery where three of the victims were laid to rest. 

READ MORE: The Hanau terror attack exposed German society's continued failings

SOURCE:AA
