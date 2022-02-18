WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malawi detects first polio case in Africa in over 5 years
The WHO declared that the strain was linked to one that has been spreading in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.
Malawi detects first polio case in Africa in over 5 years
While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by administration of a vaccine, the WHO said. / AFP
February 18, 2022

Malawi's health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe, the first case of wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Friday that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.

"As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region's wild poliovirus-free certification status," the WHO said.

The WHO stated the African continent could launch a rapid response because of a high level of polio surveillance.

"The last case of wild poliovirus in Africa was identified in northern Nigeria in 2016 and globally there were only five cases in 2021" said Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator in the WHO's regional office for Africa.

"Any case of wild poliovirus is a significant event and we will mobilise all resources to support the country's response," Ndoutabe added.

READ MORE: World Polio Day: Why Pakistan is failing to eradicate the disease

Highly infectious disease

Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours. 

While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by administration of a vaccine, the WHO said.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said the case in the southern African country was in a three-year-old girl who experienced the onset of paralysis in November last year.

Sequencing of the virus conducted in February by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it as type 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1).

"Detection of WPV1 outside the world's two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritising polio immunisation activities," the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said.

READ MORE:Four new polio cases reported in Pakistan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us