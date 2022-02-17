WORLD
4 MIN READ
Blinken calls on Russia to commit against Ukraine invasion
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that If Russia seeks peace it should plainly state to the world that it will not invade Ukraine.
Blinken calls on Russia to commit against Ukraine invasion
Washington says that Russia has now placed 150,000 troops and heavy armaments on the Russian and Belarus borders with Ukraine. / AFP
February 17, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has challenged Russia to make an unequivocal statement that it will not invade Ukraine and to back it up by pulling back troops. 

At a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, the top US diplomat on Thursday laid out in detail how Russia could fabricate an excuse for invading its neighbor. 

If it seeks peace, "the Russian government can announce today with no qualification of equivocation or deflection, that Russia will not invade Ukraine, stated plainly to the world," Blinken said.

"And then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks," Blinken added.

At the meeting, called to discuss the showdown over Ukraine, Blinken said he had invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet in Europe for talks next week, even as US officials say a Russian invasion could take place within days.

READ MORE: NATO sees ‘no sign of de-escalation’ as Russia pulls back some troops

A pretext to invade?

Citing US intelligence, Blinken laid out a scenario in which he said Moscow could "manufacture" a pretext to invade, would then bomb Ukraine, launch cyberattacks to shut down its institutions, and send tanks and soldiers in to occupy the country. He warned that Russian forces are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in "coming days".

"Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine. We have information that indicates Russia will target specific groups of Ukrainians," Blinken said, without providing details.

At the same meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin blamed the current situation on Kiev's alleged violations of the 2015 Minsk cease-fire agreement aimed at bringing peace to the breakaway Donbass region.

He also called claims that Russia planned to invade Ukraine "baseless."

"Attempts to place the blame on Russia are futile and baseless" and aim at "shifting of the blame away from Ukraine," he said.

He said that Blinken's talk of an invasion scenario was "dangerous" and claimed that some Russian troops were already pulling back from the border after "exercises."

"We are ready ... for very serious dialogue, not imitation dialogue," he said.

The statements came amid a surge of shelling incidents in the Donbass region that violated the Minsk ceasefire, that each side blamed on the other.

Washington says that Russia has now placed 150,000 troops and heavy armaments on the Russian and Belarus borders with Ukraine. Earlier on Thursday President Joe Biden said an invasion could come in "the next several days."

READ MORE:NATO seeks to bolster eastern flank over Russia threat

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us