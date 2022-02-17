TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish delegation visits West Jerusalem, meets with Israeli officials
The high-level Turkish delegation led-by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin is in Israel to discuss preparations for the expected visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Türkiye in March.
Turkish delegation visits West Jerusalem, meets with Israeli officials
The Turkish delegation began a two-day visit to Palestine and Israel on Wednesday. / AA
February 17, 2022

A high-level Turkish delegation has arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli officials ahead of a visit expected next month by Israel’s president to Türkiye.

A Turkish delegation led by Ibrahim Kalin, presidential spokesperson and senior adviser to the president, held meetings with Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz and Eyal Shuiki, the Israeli president's director general, said an Israeli press release. 

READ MORE:Herzog's upcoming visit good for Türkiye-Israel relations: Erdogan

The statement said that the parties discussed preparations for the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Türkiye, bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as various regional issues. 

The Turkish delegation's visit to Israel came a day after a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories, where they met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials. 

The Turkish delegation began a two-day visit to Palestine and Israel on Wednesday. 

In steps towards a thaw in relations with Israel, Turkish officials have stressed that Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause and a two-state solution remains as strong as ever. 

The trip comes ahead of an expected visit to Türkiye by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, as recently announced by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

READ MORE:Turkish-Israeli relations: Pulling back from the brink?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us