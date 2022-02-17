WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozen die in village well collapse at wedding in India
Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down a well during marriage celebrations in northern India.
Dozen die in village well collapse at wedding in India
The well was more than 15 metres deep, said Muralidhar Singh, a rescuer.
February 17, 2022

At least 13 women and girls have died while singing and dancing at a wedding as a concrete slab covering an abandoned village well collapsed under their weight in northern India. 

Ten other villagers were injured as they also fell into the well and were hospitalised in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday night, said District magistrate S Rajalingam.

"The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris," he said, adding the well was old and could not take the weight of those sitting on the covering.

The well was more than 15 meters deep, said Muralidhar Singh, a rescuer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet described the incident as heart-rending and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this," said Modi.

"With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help," he added.

Authorities are investigating the incident in the village, which is about 300 kilometres east of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

Read more: Türkiye popular spot for Indian destination weddings

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us