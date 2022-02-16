WORLD
3 MIN READ
Burkina Faso's junta chief sworn in as president
The inauguration of Lt Col Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba as president comes about three weeks after he led a military coup to overthrow elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
Burkina Faso's junta chief sworn in as president
Damiba speaks during a televised address, three days after the overthrow of Burkina Faso's president. / AFP
February 16, 2022

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been inaugurated as president, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore. 

In a televised ceremony, Damiba on Wednesday swore an oath before the country's top constitutional body to "preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution", the nation's laws and a "fundamental act" of key decisions approved by the junta. 

Damiba was dressed in camouflage uniform and a red beret, and wore a sash in the colours of Burkina's national flag. 

The press, but no foreign representatives, attended the ceremony in a small room at the offices of the Constitutional Council. 

On January 24, Damiba, 41, led disgruntled officers to force out Kabore following public anger over his handling of a bloody jihadist insurgency. 

READ MORE:West Africa and the ‘vicious cycle’ of coups

'Roles for a transitional period'

Last week, the Constitutional Council formally determined that Damiba was president, head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces.

The move confirmed an announcement by the junta on January 31 that Damiba would be appointed to those roles for a transitional period, and be assisted by two vice presidents.

The junta suspended the constitution immediately on taking power on January 24, but later reversed this in the face of pressure from neighbours in West Africa demanding a return to civilian rule.

On February 5, the junta announced that a 15-member commission would be tasked with "drawing up a draft charter and agenda, together with a proposal for the duration of the transition period."

Burkina Faso has been suspended from West African bloc ECOWAS, although it has so far escaped further sanctions, unlike Guinea and Mali. It has also been suspended by ECOWAS, the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States.

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest countries and one of the most volatile in Africa.

The landlocked Sahel state has experienced repeated coups since gaining independence from France in 1960.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us