WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties as landslides hit tourist town in Brazil's Rio
Heavy rainfall triggers landslides and floods in the hills above Rio de Janeiro province, leaving at least 18 people dead and many missing, officials say.
Casualties as landslides hit tourist town in Brazil's Rio
More than 180 firefighters are at the scene in the picturesque hill town of Brazil. / TRTWorld
February 16, 2022

Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 18 people in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said.

"So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed" in recent hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It said more than 180 firefighters were at the scene in the picturesque hill town where Brazil's last emperor Pedro II is buried, 68 kilometres north of the city of Rio.

The department said the area got just over 10 inches of rain within three hours during the day — almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

'High number of incidents and victims'

Footage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city of Petropolis and neighbouring districts.

Petropolis' city hall said in a statement that the heavy rains left "a high number of incidents and victims" and that rescue and recovery efforts were continuing.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to the afflicted.

"May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us