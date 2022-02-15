WORLD
YPG/PKK rocket attack kills civilians in Syria's Azaz
At least four civilians were killed and a dozen others injured in Syria's northwestern town of Azaz after the terror group fired a rocket from nearby Tel Rifaat.
The attack was retaliated with artillery fire on the terror group's positions in Tel Rifaat. / AA Archive
February 15, 2022

At least four civilians have been killed in Syria after the YPG/PKK terrorist group fired a rocket on the opposition-held town of Azaz.

12 more people were injured according to initial reports about the attack on Tuesday.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital amid fears that the number of casualties could rise.

Azaz was the target of rockets fired from the nearby city of Tel Rifaat.

Opposition forces responded to the attack with artillery fire on the terror group's positions in Tel Rifaat.

Türkiye's battle with YPG/PKK

During its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The terror group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU.

The YPG terror group is the PKK's Syrian offshoot but has been supported by the US under the guise of fighting Daesh.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Operation Euphrates Shield was conducted in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

