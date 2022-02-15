WORLD
Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
Nihad al Barghouti, 20, has been killed by Israeli troops following a military crackdown in the central city of Ramallah.
Witnesses said Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against youth in the city. / AA Archive
Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank’s central city of Ramallah, according to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry on Tuesday identified the dead man as Nihad al Barghouti, 20. He sustained two bullet wounds around his pelvis, it said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against youth and a young man was injured during the military crackdown.

Israeli military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers stationed at an army post near the village of Nabi Saleh.

The soldiers "responded with riot dispersal means ... including live fire in order to stop a suspect", the military statement said.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

In response to Israeli raids Palestinians take to the streets to protest, and the Israeli army uses live bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Israel has illegally occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding occupied East Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank regarded as illegal under international law, alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
