Erdogan: Strengthening bilateral ties common goal for Türkiye, UAE
Steps are being taken to improve Türkiye-UAE economic ties in all areas including infrastructure, aviation and banking, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Both countries have signed 13 cooperation agreements in various sectors. / AA
February 15, 2022

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a common goal of taking bilateral ties to higher levels, the Turkish president has said.

Addressing businesspeople and investors in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We are taking necessary steps to strengthen economic ties in all areas, especially in infrastructure, aviation, banking, and finance."

The Turkish president, who last visited the UAE in 2013, is in the country for a two-day visit at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that both countries have a strong will to enhance trade relations and boost investments, which was manifested by the signing of 13 cooperation agreements in various sectors on Monday.

Agreements on the defence industry, health, climate change, industry, technology, trade, economy, culture, agriculture, trade, economy, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication, and archive were inked during a meeting between the Turkish and UAE delegations chaired jointly by Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed.

Prominent trade partner

Erdogan said the UAE is Türkiye's prominent trade partner in the Gulf region, and trade volume and buoyancy in private sector partnership were maintained even during a period of tense relations.

"I believe that we will make significant progress in a short time," Erdogan said. 

"The UAE offers financial support and favourable investment opportunities to high-tech companies and startups. Türkiye, with its dynamic and young population, is leading new global initiatives that develop advanced technology," he added.

Ties between Türkiye and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince’s visit in November 2021 was a crucial turning point and led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
