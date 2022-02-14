WORLD
Saudi-led coalition 'destroys' Houthi drone-control centre in Yemen
Coalition says its target, a telecommunication system in capital Sanaa, was being used by Houthi rebels to "launch hostile operations."
Yemen war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis with 80 percent of its population reliant on aid. / Reuters Archive
February 14, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition has said it destroyed a telecommunication system in Yemen's Sanaa used by Houthi rebels to control drones, according to state TV. 

Ahead of Sunday's strike, the coalition asked civilians in Yemeni ministries and government institutions in the Houthi-controlled capital to immediately evacuate, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the coalition.

The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use these headquarters to "launch hostile operations," and in response to the threat, a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed.

Twelve people were injured at the airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by Saudi air defences on Thursday.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had hit a military target at Abha airport with a Qasef-2 drone.

Destabilising forces

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthi rebels ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.

Among Yemen's many destabilising forces are terrorist groups Al qaeda and Daesh that have in the past carried out attacks including in the south, which last year saw protests over deteriorating economic conditions.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis with 80 percent of Yemen's population reliant on aid.

SOURCE:Reuters
