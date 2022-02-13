WORLD
3 MIN READ
Far-right Israeli lawmaker opens 'office' in Sheikh Jarrah amid tensions
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar BenGvir set up a makeshift office, a table under an awning, in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood that is already tense over Israeli eviction of Palestinian families.
Far-right Israeli lawmaker opens 'office' in Sheikh Jarrah amid tensions
Jewish nationalist MK has a long history of incendiary comments about Palestinians. / AFP
February 13, 2022

Far-right Israeli MK Itamar BenGvir has set up a makeshift office in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem. 

Scuffles broke out on Sunday as BenGvir, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism alliance, sat at a table under an awning in Sheikh Jarrah in what he described as "an effort to show support for its Jewish residents." 

The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, condemned BenGvir's visit as a "provocative and escalating move that threatens to ignite... violence that will be difficult to control."

A Jewish nationalist with a long history of incendiary comments about Palestinians, BenGvir accused police of failing to react to alleged arson attacks on a settler home in Sheikh Jarrah.

The lawmaker had moved his office to the neighbourhood in May 2021 but was prevented from going to the area by the Israeli government over fears of escalation amid tensions with Palestinians over home evictions.

'Playing with fire'

Meanwhile, several Palestinians were injured late on Saturday when Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the neighbourhood.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday condemned the attacks on Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah. 

In a statement, group spokesman Mohammad Hamada termed settler violence as “blatant aggression and playing with fire.”

In 1956, 28 families settled in Sheikh Jarrah under an agreement with the Jordanian government, which ruled the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, before the Israeli occupation in 1967, and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israeli settlement associations, however, claim that the homes were built on land that was owned by Jews before 1948, a claim vehemently rejected by Palestinians

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

More than 200,000 Jewish settlers live in occupied East Jerusalem, in communities regarded as illegal under international law.

Efforts by settler groups to expand the Jewish presence in east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their future capital, have further fuelled hostilities. In the past year, tensions ran high in Sheikh Jarrah after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of several Palestinian families in favor of Israeli settlers.

READ MORE: New year, same occupation: Israel continues its violence in Sheikh Jarrah

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us