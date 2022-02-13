Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun has said Türkiye and the UAE must forge strong intra-regional economic ties and dialogue mechanisms that can stand the test of time and serve as the anchor for regional peace.

"Türkiye believes the future of the region needs to be anchored in economic cooperation and political dialogue," Altun wrote in an article published in the UAE’s prominent Al-Ittihad daily on Sunday, adding that cooperation is no longer a choice but an obligation.

The first step to attain a common approach towards resolution of the region's problems is to overcome bilateral differences through pro-active engagement, Altun said.

"We have been pleased to see that the UAE leadership shares this vision and is ready to work with Türkiye toward a more stable and prosperous region," Altun said.

"Last month in Ankara, we saw that both Türkiye and the UAE shared a vision for a more peaceful and prosperous region," the communications director added.

Türkiye's President Erdogan will embark on a two-day official visit to the UAE on Monday, which "is meant to strengthen constructive dialogue and improve relations further, for the sake of regional peace."

Regional initiatives

For the last two decades, conflicts in the Middle East have produced prolonged periods of instability, heightened levels of tensions, and humanitarian disasters with millions living in dire conditions, Altun said.

"During this period, Türkiye sought to be a stabilising power by prioritising dialogue, diplomacy and regional solutions. But no single country can solve the outstanding issues of the region."

Altun underlined that extra-regional involvements in the region have often resulted in lopsided and destructive consequences, and importing security from actors outside of the region and expecting it to bring stability did not provide effective solutions.

"Lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through genuinely regional initiatives. Türkiye’s stabilising posture and the UAE’s critically important dynamism can produce lasting solutions."

Economic cooperation

Altun wrote that Türkiye believes that regional economic cooperation both at the bilateral level and through multilateral schemes can be the bedrock of much needed stability and peace.

"There continue to be dire conditions in several conflict zones in the Middle East including Yemen, Palestine, Iraq and beyond. Economic inequities run rampant as development goals of many countries remain unattainable."

Türkiye and the UAE could join forces in order to alleviate the humanitarian crises in the region and build a model for other countries to join, Altun added.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE have been improving after years of tensions since late 2021, when Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ankara.

