WORLD
4 MIN READ
US couldn't quell Russia's security concerns - Kremlin
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov briefing reporters after a tense phone call between the US and Russian presidents says Moscow will evaluate all the options laid out by Washington but these were not enough to meet Russia's concerns.
US couldn't quell Russia's security concerns - Kremlin
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met on June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland where the Russian leader had stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. / AP
February 12, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden in a phone call that Moscow would review ideas Washington laid out to address Russia's security demands, but these still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said.

Biden and Putin spoke by phone on Saturday amid high tension over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied any such plans.

In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the call as business-like but said it had taken place against a backdrop of "hysteria" in the West about a looming Russian invasion that he said was absurd.

"Hysteria has reached its peak," Ushakov said.

Ushakov said Biden had asked for the call to take place on Saturday as a result of the rising hysteria.

"Biden predictably mentioned possible tough anti-Russian sanctions in the context of the tense situation around Ukraine, but that was not the focus of his rather lengthy conversation with the Russian leader," Ushakov said.

He said Biden laid out a number of considerations to address the array of security demands that Russia made of the West late last year, including a veto on Ukraine, ever joining NATO.

"I will immediately note that the Russian president reacted in the spirit that the Russian side would carefully analyse the considerations expressed by Biden and would undoubtedly take them into account," the Kremlin official said.

"But unfortunately, and this was said, these considerations do not touch upon the central, key elements of Russian initiatives," he added.

READ MORE:Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine

'False information'

Ushakov said Biden's ideas largely repeated the ideas set out in the US and NATO counter-proposals to Russia's security demands that were handed over on January 26.

Ushakov complained about the US claims, saying that Americans even released "the date of the Russian invasion".

"We don't understand why false information about our intentions is being passed to the media," he told reporters.

He also added that Putin once again addressed his concerns about the West arming Ukraine and that Kiev authorities have been "sabotaging" Western-brokered peace agreements to end a years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Ushakov underlined Russia had practically finished drawing up its response to those counterproposals and would announce them soon.

Putin told Biden he thought the West was not putting enough pressure on Ukraine to implement the Minsk peace agreements on the conflict in east Ukraine, Ushakov said.

READ MORE: Russian navy launches major Black Sea drills amid war fears

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us